What's the story

Chikki, a quintessential Indian sweet, has been loved for centuries.

Primarily made from jaggery and nuts, this delectable treat is as nutritious as it is delicious.

It dates back to ancient times when it was prepared as a simple energy bar for travelers and soldiers.

Over the years, chikki has evolved into different flavors and forms, emerging as a popular snack across India.

Here's more about its history, ingredients, variations, and modern-day appeal.