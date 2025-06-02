India-Maldives ties warmer; Modi to visit island nation in July
What's the story
India is considering a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Maldives in July, Times of India reported.
The planned visit comes after an invitation from Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, which Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel reiterated during his trip to India last week.
The discussions during this potential trip will focus on development, security, trade, and a potential free trade agreement between the two countries to reinforce partnership in the Indian Ocean region.
Visit significance
Visit to Maldives would be 1st since Muizzu took office
If the visit happens, it will be PM Modi's first to the Maldives since President Muizzu took office in November 2023.
The date being considered for the visit is July 26, which is also the Maldives' Independence Day.
Muizzu had last visited India in October 2024.
He had said India is one of the largest tourism source markets for the Maldives and hoped that more Indian tourists would visit the island nation.
Cooperation review
India, Maldives review bilateral cooperation
During Khaleel's recent visit to India last week, he and Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reviewed bilateral cooperation in various sectors.
These included development partnership, defense and security, and trade and investment.
Jaishankar stated after the meeting that India remains committed to the progress and development of the Maldives and thanked Khaleel for showing solidarity with India on the issue of terrorism.
Security assurance
Maldives assures no harm to India's security interests
President Muizzu has assured that his government will not do anything to hurt India's security interests.
He said the decision to remove Indian military personnel was based on the Maldivian people's desire for independence and non-interference in internal affairs.
In an interview, he emphasized that the Maldives will not allow its geographical location to be misused by any country to undermine peace and stability in the Indian Ocean region.
Strategic partnership
India views Maldives as key maritime neighbor
India sees the Maldives as a key maritime neighbor and an important partner under its Neighbourhood First policy and Vision MAHASAGAR.
The aim of Modi's visit would be to strengthen the Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership between the two countries.
During President Muizzu's visit to India in October 2024, both leaders had agreed on a people-centric, future-oriented partnership that would anchor stability in the Indian Ocean Region.