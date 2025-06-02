What's the story

India is considering a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Maldives in July, Times of India reported.

The planned visit comes after an invitation from Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, which Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel reiterated during his trip to India last week.

The discussions during this potential trip will focus on development, security, trade, and a potential free trade agreement between the two countries to reinforce partnership in the Indian Ocean region.