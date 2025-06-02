What's the story

The Kutch region of Gujarat is famous for its colorful culture and quirky food.

Breakfast in this part of the country is a delicious affair, with a host of traditional dishes that are as rich as the region's heritage.

From savory to sweet, these breakfasts are not just lip-smacking but also give you a taste of the local life.

Here are some must-try breakfast options that'll take you Kutch's culinary traditions.