Try these 5 semolina recipes
What's the story
Being such a versatile ingredient, semolina is often used in different breakfast dishes globally.
Famous for its slightly nutty flavor and coarse texture, semolina can be converted into delightful morning meals.
From sweet to savory ones, semolina can be used to prepare an array of breakfast dishes that suit your taste buds.
Here are five unique breakfast dishes prepared using semolina that you must try.
Fluffy treat
Semolina pancakes
Semolina pancakes are a delicious twist to the regular pancakes. By replacing the regular flour with semolina, you get a unique texture and flavor out of these pancakes.
You simply need to mix semolina with yogurt and let it rest for a while before cooking. The resting period makes the batter fluffy and light.
Serve these pancakes with honey or fresh fruits for an added touch of sweetness.
Indian breakfast
Upma: A savory delight
Upma is a common Indian breakfast dish prepared from roasted semolina cooked with vegetables and spices. It is savory and quite satisfying.
The dish usually contains ingredients like mustard seeds, curry leaves, onion, peas, and carrots.
Upma is often garnished with fresh coriander leaves and served hot as a wholesome meal that keeps you full through the morning.
Comforting bowl
Semolina porridge
Semolina porridge makes an easy breakfast option that gives you warmth on cold mornings.
For this, cook semolina in milk or water till it becomes creamy.
Sweeten it with sugar or honey according to your taste, and top it with nuts or dried fruits for added flavor and nutrition.
South Indian specialty
Rava idli: A steamed delight
Rava idli is another South Indian specialty that uses semolina as the primary ingredient instead of rice flour in traditional idlis.
The batter is yogurt mixed with roasted semolina with spices like mustard seeds or cumin seeds before steaming into soft cakes called idlis, which are served with coconut chutney or sambar.
Middle Eastern dessert
Basbousa: A sweet treat
Basbousa is a Middle Eastern dessert that is usually eaten for breakfast owing to its sweetness paired with well-balanced flavors.
The flavors are absorbed from components like coconut flakes combined into a sugar syrup-soaked, baked cake-like form.
This is done by mixing both buttered-up variants with other key ingredients, including baking powder, to guarantee a perfect rise every single time.