Essential spices every kitchen needs
What's the story
Spices have the incredible power to make even the most ordinary vegetarian meals absolutely spectacular.
They lend depth, flavor, and aroma, making every dish a unique experience.
If you love cooking vegetarian meals, knowing which spices to use can take your dishes a long way.
Here, we list essential vegetarian spices that can enhance your everyday meals without overpowering the natural flavors of the ingredients.
Drive 1
Turmeric: The golden spice
A staple in many kitchens, turmeric adds a pop of color and an earthy flavor to dishes.
It is commonly added to curries and soups, adding a warm undertone to the dish.
Apart from its taste, turmeric is also known for its health benefits, thanks to curcumin, an active compound with anti-inflammatory properties.
A pinch of turmeric can jazz up rice dishes or roasted vegetables.
Drive 2
Cumin: Earthy and aromatic
Cumin seeds or ground cumin are staples in many cuisines worldwide.
Its earthy aroma and slightly bitter flavor make it ideal for seasoning beans, lentils, and vegetable stews.
Cumin complements coriander and chili powder in spice blends like garam masala or taco seasoning.
Toasting cumin seeds before using them also enhances their flavor profile immensely.
Drive 3
Coriander: Citrus notes
Coriander seeds provide a subtle citrusy sweetness that pairs perfectly with several vegetarian dishes.
Ground coriander is commonly used in spice mixes or alone for soups and salads.
The fresh leaves of coriander, known as cilantro, are used as garnishes or blended into sauces like chutney or pesto.
Drive 4
Paprika: Sweetness with heat options
Paprika, in sweet, smoked, or hot variants, makes vegetarian dishes more versatile.
Its addition while grilling vegetables lends smoky or mild sweetness, improving the overall taste of the dish.
The type of paprika can play a major role in determining the flavor of the dish, which is why cooks must choose according to how much heat and taste they want.