What's the story

Buckwheat, which is often confused with a grain, is actually a nutrient-rich seed.

This versatile food has become a superfood sensation thanks to its amazing health benefits.

Packed with protein, fiber and important minerals, buckwheat could be a great addition to your diet.

It's gluten-free and packs a host of benefits, making it suitable for various dietary requirements.

Let's take a look at the amazing benefits of including buckwheat in your meals.