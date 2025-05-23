What's the story

Autumn is the season that brings a whole lot of fresh produce, so it's the perfect time to try out salads.

One delicious combination to experiment with is pears and pecans.

Not only do the ingredients add flavor, but they're also packed with nutrients.

Pears bring in a sweet, juicy flavor, while pecans add a crunch and deep flavor.

Together, they make a wholesome meal that can be eaten as a side or main.