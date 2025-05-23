Pear and pecan: A healthy salad duo you'll love
Autumn is the season that brings a whole lot of fresh produce, so it's the perfect time to try out salads.
One delicious combination to experiment with is pears and pecans.
Not only do the ingredients add flavor, but they're also packed with nutrients.
Pears bring in a sweet, juicy flavor, while pecans add a crunch and deep flavor.
Together, they make a wholesome meal that can be eaten as a side or main.
Pear selection
Choosing the right pears
When choosing pears for your salad, go for ones like Bartlett or Anjou. These are sweet and juicy, and pair well with the earthy flavor of pecans.
Make sure the pears are ripe but firm so that they hold their shape when sliced.
A gentle press near the stem should give slightly if they are ready.
Pecan preparation
Toasting pecans for extra flavor
Toasting pecans brings out their natural flavors and adds a punch to your salad.
Spread them in a single layer on a baking sheet and toast in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit (about 175 degrees Celsius) for five to seven minutes until fragrant.
Keep an eye on them to prevent burning, as nuts can quickly go from toasted to charred.
Salad additions
Adding complementary ingredients
Feel free to incorporate other seasonal ingredients such as arugula or spinach for greens, along with cranberries or apples for added sweetness.
A sprinkle of feta cheese can add creaminess without overpowering the other flavors.
For dressing, you can use balsamic vinaigrette or honey mustard to tie all elements together.
Health focused tips
Balancing nutritional benefits
Pears are rich in fiber and vitamin C, and pecans offer healthy fats and protein.
Together, they promote gut health and keep you energetic throughout the day.
To keep your salad healthy but not too heavy, stick to moderation in serving sizes of nuts because of their calorie density.