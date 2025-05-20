What's the story

Often disregarded in the culinary world, green papaya is a versatile ingredient that can amp up the taste of many dishes.

The unripe fruit is loaded with enzymes and nutrients that not only provide a unique taste but also have health benefits.

Its mild flavor makes it a great addition to salads, soups, and stir-fries.

By adding green papaya to your meals, you can upgrade everyday dishes with little effort.