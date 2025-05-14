What's the story

A vibrant yellow spice, turmeric has been used in traditional medicine for centuries.

Famous for its numerous health benefits, turmeric is making headlines for its power to boost focus and cognitive function.

In this article, we take a look at five facts about how turmeric can unlock focus and bring mental clarity.

From its active compound curcumin to antioxidant properties, here's how this golden spice can benefit your brain health.