What's the story

If you're looking for a perfect mix of nature, culture, and a little exercise, trekking hidden bamboo trails is the way to go.

These paths, which are located in remote areas, let you experience serene greenery up, close and personal.

It's not just a trek through challenging terrains, but a discovery of lesser-known spots and the opportunity to mingle with local communities.

Here's looking at such treks for the adventurous souls.