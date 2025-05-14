5 easy tips to relax and sleep better
What's the story
Getting a good night's sleep is crucial for well-being.
But, most of us have trouble falling or staying asleep through the night.
Establishing an evening relaxation routine can go a long way in improving sleep quality.
Here are some practical tips for beginners to unwind and prep their minds and bodies for restful sleep.
Incorporate these into your nightly routine, and get ready to drift off!
Atmosphere
Create a calming environment
Creating a calm environment in your bedroom can cue your body to wind down.
How about dimming the lights an hour before sleeping? Bright light exposure can disrupt melatonin production.
Keeping the room cool (between 15 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius) can also help you sleep better.
You can also use blackout curtains or an eye-mask to block out any disruptive light source.
Digital detox
Limit screen time before bed
The blue light emitted by screens on phones, tablets, and computers can break your body's natural sleep-wake cycle by suppressing melatonin production.
Avoid screens at least one hour before bedtime.
Instead of scrolling through social media or watching videos, try reading a book or listening to calming music as part of your pre-sleep routine.
Relaxation techniques
Practice deep breathing exercises
Deep breathing exercises work wonders in reducing stress and relaxing you before bed.
A simple technique is the 4-7-8 method: inhale through your nose for four seconds, hold the breath for seven seconds, then slowly exhale through your mouth for eight seconds.
Repeat this cycle several times and you can calm the mind and prepare yourself for sleep.
Routine building
Establish a consistent sleep schedule
Going to bed and waking up at the same hour each day helps regulate your body's internal clock.
Even on weekends or days off work, try to stick to this schedule as closely as possible.
Consistency reinforces healthy sleep patterns over time and makes it easier for you to fall asleep quickly each night.
Physical relaxation
Incorporate gentle stretching or yoga
Engaging in gentle stretching or yoga before bed can relieve muscle tension accumulated throughout the day, while promoting relaxation, both physically and mentally.
Simple poses like child's pose or seated forward bend are easy ways beginners can incorporate movement into their nighttime routine, without overstimulation that might hinder falling asleep easily later on.