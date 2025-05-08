Boost your productivity with morning sunlight
What's the story
Morning sunlight can be instrumental in establishing a productive day.
When we are exposed to natural light during mornings, it resets our internal body clock, aka circadian rhythm. This affects our sleep and energy levels.
By making the most of this natural resource, one can improve focus, mood, and productivity throughout the day.
Here are some tips on making morning sunlight your best friend for a productive day.
Morning routine
Start your day with sunlight exposure
Start your day by stepping outside or opening your curtains for natural light.
This exposure helps tell your brain it's time to wake up and be alert.
Even ten minutes spent outside can greatly improve your mood and energy levels.
If possible, include a brief walk or outdoor workout as a part of your morning routine to get the most of sunlight exposure.
Work environment
Create a sunlit workspace
Position your workspace by the windows where you can enjoy natural light all day.
A sunlit atmosphere not just minimizes eye strain but also boosts focus and productivity.
If direct sunlight is too harsh, try sheer curtains or blinds to soften the light but still reap its benefits.
Artificial light solutions
Use light therapy devices when necessary
In cases where natural sunlight is limited, especially during winters or in some parts, light therapy devices are a must.
These gadgets mimic the spectrum of natural daylight, which is key to maintaining our circadian rhythm.
To get the best results, it's advisable to use them regularly every morning. A 20-30 minute session can greatly help in regulating sleep cycles and energy levels.
Activity scheduling
Align activities with natural light cycles
To make the most out of daylight to be productive, it's advisable to plan work that needs high concentration when sunlight is at its peak.
This way, you're making the best use of nature's light cycles, ensuring you're the most alert and energized.
Such synchronization not only keeps the energy flow constant but also improves the efficiency of executing tasks during the day.
Break time strategy
Incorporate outdoor breaks into your day
Schedule short breaks outdoors during work hours whenever you can.
Even a few minutes outside in daylight can refresh your mental clarity and keep stress levels at bay more effectively than indoor breaks alone.
These moments outside under open skies boost overall productivity when you return indoors.