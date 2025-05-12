The Wave is a mesmerizing sandstone formation located in the Coyote Buttes North area of Arizona.

Known for its undulating patterns and vibrant colors, it attracts photographers and hikers alike.

The formation's smooth curves are the result of erosion over millions of years, creating an otherworldly landscape that seems almost surreal.

Access is limited to preserve its delicate structure, making it a coveted destination for those lucky enough to secure a permit.