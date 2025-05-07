Best vegan-friendly destinations in Europe
What's the story
Europe has plenty to offer vegan travelers in terms of food.
From lively cities to sleepy little villages, there are several hidden gems across the continent where you can enjoy an array of delicious plant-based dishes.
Not only do these places serve mouth-watering meals, but they also highlight the creativity and innovation of vegan food.
Here are some of the best spots to discover!
Berlin bites
Vegan delights in Berlin
We all know how famous Berlin is for its vegan scene, but the number of eateries serving innovative dishes is simply staggering.
The multicultural city is reflected in its menu options, from traditional German fare to other international cuisines.
Most places focus on locally sourced ingredients, so you can expect fresh and flavorful meals.
With the growing number of vegan restaurants, Berlin remains a top destination for plant-based travelers.
Lisbon eats
Plant-based paradise in Lisbon
Lisbon has quickly become a hotspot for vegan food lovers.
The city's culinary landscape is a marriage of traditional Portuguese flavors with modern spins on classic dishes.
Most restaurants offer creative plant-based takes on local favorites, demonstrating how versatile vegan cooking can be.
From Lisbon's growing number of dedicated vegan eateries, it is an exciting destination for the European cuisine explorer.
Prague plates
Vegan ventures in Prague
Prague surprises foodies with the number of options it has to offer vegans craving for a good meal.
The city blends traditional Czech recipes with modern plant-based creativity, creating some exquisite dining experiences.
Most cafes and restaurants highlight sustainability with organic ingredients and eco-friendly practices.
With more and more establishments adopting veganism, Prague is an even more irresistible choice for a conscious traveler.
Amsterdam appetites
Green gastronomy in Amsterdam
Amsterdam's culinary scene is keeping up with the times, quickly adapting to the increasing demand for plant-based options.
The Dutch capital is home to several eateries that serve creative vegan fare inspired by cuisines from around the world.
From cozy cafes to upscale dining venues, Amsterdam has plenty of options to get your fill of flavorful meals without sacrificing ethics or your taste buds.
Hidden finds
Vegan ventures awaiting discovery
Beyond famous cities like Berlin or Lisbon, there are lesser-known towns that offer incredible vegan fare just waiting to be discovered by adventurous travelers willing to stray off the beaten paths into quaint little places.
Here, passionate chefs create unforgettable experiences with their commitment to sustainable living practices. They tickle your taste buds along the way!