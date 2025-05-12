5 succulents that need little attention
What's the story
Succulents are well-known for surviving tough conditions, which makes them perfect for those who don't have a green thumb.
These plants store water in leaves, which helps them live with the least amount of care.
For forgetful caretakers, some succulents are better than others in terms of resilience and low maintenance.
Here are five such succulents that will survive your neglect and even thrive.
#1
Jade plant: A resilient choice
The jade plant is another favorite among succulent lovers, and that's because it's so hardy.
It can handle droughts as its thick, fleshy leaves hold water well.
The plant likes bright light but can survive on low light if required.
Watering once every few weeks is mostly good, making it the perfect choice for people who may forget to water plants regularly.
#2
Aloe vera: Healing and hardy
Not just the soothing gel, aloe vera has also earned a reputation as a hardy succulent.
It flourishes in indirect sunlight and needs to be watered sparingly, every three weeks or when the soil feels dry.
Its capability to tolerate neglect makes it ideal for people with a hectic lifestyle who wish to have greenery around without the trouble of taking care regularly.
#3
Snake plant: The indestructible greenery
Often referred to as nearly indestructible, the snake plant can survive in almost any environment.
It grows well in low light and direct sunlight, adapting easily to different conditions.
Watering the plant once a month should suffice as overwatering can lead to root rot.
Its robust nature makes it ideal for forgetful caretakers.
#4
Burro's tail: Unique and unfussy
Burro's tail is hard to miss with its trailing stems covered with plump leaves that mimic tiny beads/tails.
The succulent loves bright light but does fine with partial shade too.
It doesn't need much watering--every two weeks during growing seasons--and even less during winters when the growth slows down drastically.
#5
Zebra haworthia: Striking yet simple
Zebra haworthia is another stunner.
With its mesmerizing white-striped leaves, placed perfectly around rosettes that look like a zebra on a dark green foliage background, it's easy to see why it's called a zebra.
This petite beauty flourishes under moderate indoor lighting, and needs little attention apart from the occasional watering once a fortnight, depending on the humidity levels in your home.