5 surprising health benefits of cardamom
What's the story
With a history that dates back centuries, cardamom isn't just a spice with an aromatic flavor, but also one with health benefits.
This tiny green pod is loaded with compounds that can improve your mood and well-being.
From supporting digestion to improving clarity of mind, cardamom can do a lot to make you healthier.
Here are five surprising health benefits of cardamom.
Digestive aid
Enhances digestive health
Traditionally, cardamom has been used to promote gut health.
It has compounds that may help reduce bloating and gas, making it easier for the stomach to efficiently process food.
By promoting the secretion of digestive enzymes, cardamom can facilitate smoother digestion and possibly relieve discomfort due to indigestion.
Respiratory boost
Supports respiratory function
The aromatic properties of cardamom can do wonders for your respiratory health.
Whether you inhale the scent or consume it, it can help clear up nasal passages and improve airflow to your lungs.
This can be especially helpful during seasonal changes, when respiratory issues are rampant, giving you the much-needed relief from congestion and supporting overall lung function.
Antioxidant powerhouse
Acts as an antioxidant
Cardamom is loaded with antioxidants, which are essential for protecting cells against damage caused by free radicals.
The antioxidants help neutralize harmful molecules in the body, which may reduce inflammation and risk of chronic diseases over time.
Adding cardamom in your diet could help preserve cellular health.
Oral Care Ally
Improves oral health
Chewing on cardamom pods or using it as a mouthwash ingredient can promote oral hygiene.
Its antimicrobial properties may help combat bacteria responsible for bad breath and other oral infections.
Regular use might lead to fresher breath and healthier gums by reducing bacterial growth within the mouth.
Mood enhancer
Elevates mood naturally
The aroma of cardamom has long been associated with mood enhancement because of its calming properties on the mind.
It can help reduce stress levels by affecting neurotransmitters linked with relaxation and happiness.
Adding cardamom into daily routines could offer a natural way to uplift spirits without resorting to synthetic alternatives.