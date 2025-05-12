5 must-visit UNESCO World Heritage Sites
UNESCO World Heritage Sites give a unique peek into the cultural and natural wonders of the world.
While everyone is aware of the iconic places, there are some lesser-known walks which offer enriching experiences.
These trails take you through breathtaking landscapes and historical landmarks, giving a glimpse into diverse cultures and histories.
Here are some hidden gems you would want to explore offbeat.
Petra Walk
Ancient trails of Petra
The ancient city of Petra in Jordan is famous for its rock-cut architecture and water conduit system. Apart from the iconic Treasury, there are trails leading to less-visited parts of this archaeological marvel.
The Al Khubtha Trail gives panoramic views over the city, and the High Place of Sacrifice Trail takes you to one of Petra's highest points.
These walks give a glimpse of Nabataean culture and history.
Kii Walks
Sacred paths in Japan's Kii Mountain Range
The Kii Mountain Range in Japan features sacred sites connected by pilgrimage routes called Kumano Kodo.
These trails have been traversed by pilgrims for over a thousand years, seeking spiritual enlightenment.
While the Nakahechi route is favored for its accessibility and scenic beauty, the Kohechi route takes you on a challenging trek through remote mountain areas.
Walking these trails reveals Japan's spiritual heritage.
Alta Walks
The rock art sites of Alta
In Norway, the rock art sites of Alta boast thousands of carvings from as far back as 4200 BC.
These carvings depict scenes from daily life and rituals, providing a window into prehistoric human activity in Northern Europe.
Walking along marked trails lets visitors take a closer look at these ancient artworks while soaking in the surrounding natural beauty.
Tasmanian walks
Exploring Tasmania's wilderness
Tasmania's wilderness is a UNESCO World Heritage Site for its distinctive flora and fauna, along with its geological makeup.
One such trail is the Overland Track, which takes trekkers through a myriad of terrains, from rainforests to alpine plains and glacial lakes, in six days, spanning about 65 kilometers (40 miles).
The walk highlights Tasmania's rich biodiversity.
Highland trails
Discovering Sri Lanka's central highlands
Sri Lanka's Central Highlands boast stunning views with lush tea plantations and dramatic mountains (UNESCO recognized them for their biodiversity significance, etc.).
Guided treks can be arranged, where you can see wildlife and learn about local conservation efforts from guides.
They're at your side throughout your journey, ensuring your safety at all times during hikes (which vary in difficulty based on routes, etc.).