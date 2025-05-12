When in Italy, visit these stunning art spots
What's the story
Italy's countryside is dotted with hidden art spots that remain overlooked by the average tourist.
Away from the crowded cities, these places provide a peek into Italy's rich artistic heritage.
From ancient frescoes to contemporary installations, these places give an insider look into the country's diverse art scene.
Exploring these secret spots can be a treat for those who wish to discover something different and off the road.
Timeless art
Ancient frescoes in Abruzzo
In the region of Abruzzo, ancient frescoes hidden in small chapels and churches can be found.
These artworks are several hundred years old and boast intricate designs and vibrant colors.
The frescoes commonly depict religious scenes and figures, giving an insight into historical artistic techniques.
Exploring these places offers an opportunity to appreciate the art that stood the test of time.
Artistic landscapes
Sculptures in Tuscany's gardens
While Tuscany is famous for its beautiful landscapes, it also conceals breathtaking sculptures within its gardens.
Many private estates open up their grounds for visitors, letting them stroll through lush greenery decorated with beautiful sculptures.
From classical to modern, these pieces offer a variety of artistic styles against the backdrop of nature.
Modern creations
Contemporary installations in Umbria
Umbria is home to surprisingly many contemporary art installations dotting its countryside.
Artists have turned dilapidated structures and open fields into canvases for their work.
These installations often defy traditional ideas of art by including elements like light and sound.
Visitors can explore these innovative creations while soaking in Umbria's peaceful surroundings.
Colorful expressions
Murals in Puglia's villages
Puglia's villages are dotted with vibrant murals that color the walls all around.
This medium has been used by local artists to depict cultural themes and community stories through vivid imagery.
Strolling through these villages, one gets to experience the local culture while also marveling at large-scale artworks that liven up what would have otherwise been mundane spaces.