Discover the surprising benefits of goji berries
What's the story
Popularly termed as a superfood, goji berries have been eaten for centuries because of their health benefits.
These tiny red fruits are loaded with nutrients and antioxidants that can improve your well-being.
Including goji berries in your daily diet may provide a range of benefits from strengthening immunity to improving skin health.
Here are some surprising benefits of including goji berries in your diet.
Immunity
Boosts immune system
Goji berries are loaded with vitamin C and other antioxidants that help boost the immune system.
Eating these berries regularly can help protect the body from common illnesses by improving its infection-fighting capabilities.
The polysaccharides in goji berries also play a role in boosting the immune system, making them an excellent addition to a healthy diet.
Vision
Supports eye health
The high levels of zeaxanthin found in goji berries also ensures that you maintain your eye health.
Zeaxanthin is an antioxidant that protects the eyes from harmful ultraviolet rays and oxidative stress.
Regular consumption of goji berries can lower the risk of age-related eye conditions like macular degeneration and cataracts, promoting better vision over time.
Skin care
Enhances skin health
Goji berries are rich in beta-carotene, a well-known skin-enhancing property.
Beta-carotene improves your skin tone and texture by encouraging healthy cell production and repair.
The antioxidants in these berries also fend off free radicals that cause premature aging.
As a result, your skin would look healthier when consumed regularly.
Weight control
Aids weight management
Adding goji berries to your diet may help you with your weight loss goals as they are low in calories and high in fiber.
The fiber helps you feel full, so you eat fewer calories during the day.
Additionally, studies indicate that compounds present in goji berries may help regulate metabolism, helping you with your weight control goals further.
Mood boost
Improves mood and energy levels
Goji berries have been linked with improved mood and increased energy levels due to their nutrient-rich profile containing vitamins B1 (thiamine), B2 (riboflavin), iron, copper among others.
These nutrients play vital roles within energy production processes within our bodies. They also support neurotransmitter functions associated with mood regulation.
Thus, they potentially contribute towards enhanced mental well-being when consumed regularly alongside other nutritious foods within one's daily dietary routine.