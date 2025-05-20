Your 10-day itinerary to the best of Japan
What's the story
Japan is a beautiful combination of antiquity and cutting-edge.
This 10-day itinerary is all about exploring some forgotten villages and indulging in delicious food.
From the mindful countryside to the active food markets, this trip will take you deep into Japan's culture.
You will get the opportunity to discover off-beat places, relish authentic cuisines, and interact with locals, making it an unforgettable trip.
Shirakawa-go
Exploring Shirakawa-go's historic charm
Shirakawa-go is famous for its traditional gassho-zukuri farmhouses, some of which are more than two centuries old.
Tucked away in the mountains, this UNESCO World Heritage site gives a peek into the bygone Japan.
You can visit these one-of-a-kind structures and discover their architectural importance.
The village also offers chances to hike around picturesque locales and engage in local crafts.
Takayama
Culinary delights in Takayama
Takayama is also known for its stunningly preserved Edo-period streets and lively morning markets.
Food lovers can treat themselves to local specialties like miso soup prepared from local produce.
The town's sake breweries also host tastings that showcase the traditional brewing process.
A trip to Takayama gives you a glimpse into both historical architecture and culinary traditions.
Tsumago-juku
Discovering Tsumago-juku on Nakasendo Trail
Tsumago-juku is a post town on the historic Nakasendo Trail that connected Kyoto to Tokyo during the Edo period.
This meticulously preserved village lets you step back in time with its wooden buildings and cobblestone streets.
Walking through Tsumago-juku gives you an authentic experience of Japan's feudal era, while enjoying scenic views of the surrounding nature.
Kyoto
Savoring Kyoto's vegetarian cuisine
Kyoto's refined cuisine is rooted in traditions called shojin ryori.
You can enjoy meals prepared with seasonal vegetables at specialty restaurants across the city center, like Arashiyama district or Gion district.
Here, you may also witness performances if lucky enough!
Kyoto's culinary scene speaks of simplicity yet sophistication with delicate flavors crafted by skilled chefs.
They use fresh produce locally sourced from nearby farms, ensuring a quality taste every time you dine here!