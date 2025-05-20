May 20, 202511:02 am

What's the story

Serbia's rural landscapes offer a perfect opportunity for cultural immersion, giving you a sneak peek into the country's rich traditions and way of life.

Away from the hustle and bustle of cities, these regions are dotted with picturesque villages, traditional crafts, warm hospitality, etc.

You can explore local customs, relish authentic cuisine, and participate in age-old festivals.

Here's what you can do.