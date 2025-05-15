Your 7-day itinerary to Norwegian fjords
What's the story
If you are a fan of scenic beauty, you must have heard about Norway's stunning fjords.
This seven-day itinerary gives you an opportunity to explore five of the most picturesque fjords of Norway.
From breathtaking views to charming little villages and calm waters, every single day of this itinerary is an experience to remember.
Be it by car or ferry, you'll witness the finest of Norway's coast.
Sognefjord
Day 1: Discovering Sognefjord
Sognefjord, the "King of the Fjords" is famous for its astounding length and depth.
Start your journey from Bergen, and then drive or get a train to Flam. Here, you can take a scenic cruise on the fjord's calm waters.
The mountains surrounding it create a dramatic setting, making it a perfect destination for photo-lovers.
Don't forget to visit the lovely Balestrand village for its charming views.
Hardangerfjord
Day 2: Exploring Hardangerfjord
Hardangerfjord is known for its lush orchards and colorful fruit blossoms in spring time.
Start your day at Eidfjord, where you can visit Voringfossen waterfall- one of Norway's most famous waterfalls.
Continue your journey through quaint villages like Ulvik and Lofthus, where local cider farms let you taste their produce.
Majestic mountains and serene waters, this place is truly mesmerizing.
Geirangerfjord
Day 3: Journey through Geirangerfjord
Geirangerfjord is another UNESCO World Heritage site, famous for its breathtaking beauty and dramatic cliffsides.
Start your day with a ferry ride from Hellesylt to Geiranger village, feasting your eyes on cascading waterfalls like Seven Sisters Falls along the way.
Once you set foot ashore, head to nearby hiking trails for panoramic vistas over this iconic fjord landscape.
Nærøyfjord
Day 4: Navigating Naeroyfjord
Though Naeroyfjord is one of Norway's narrowest fjords, it has some spectacular scenery to boast of!
Take advantage of this by going on another memorable cruise from Gudvangen to Aurland or Flam.
Both routes display towering cliffs rising steeply above crystal-clear waters below—a sight not easily forgotten!
Lysefjorden
Day 5: Unveiling Lysefjorden
Lysefjorden treats visitors with unique geological formations such as Preikestolen (Pulpit Rock) which rises over 600 meters above sea level.
The iconic viewpoint can be reached after an approximate 4-hour round trip hike.
Trust us, the reward at the summit would be worth every step taken during ascent and descent alike.