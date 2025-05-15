Explore New Zealand's hidden beaches
What's the story
Traveling New Zealand by campervan lets you discover its secluded beaches, a perfect union of tranquility and adventure.
You'll get the luxury of exploring diverse coastlines, at your own pace.
In our guide, we highlight top hidden gems for a memorable journey, mindful of the natural beauty and unique experiences that await you across the landscape.
Drive 1
Cathedral Cove: A natural wonder
Located on the beautiful Coromandel Peninsula, Cathedral Cove is only reachable on foot or by boat.
The beach has a huge archway naturally carved out of the rock, making it a postcard-perfect setting.
You can swim in the pristine waters or explore the caves nearby.
The 30-minute walk from Hahei Beach provides some beautiful views along the way.
Drive 2
Wharariki Beach: Rugged beauty
Located at the northern tip of South Island, Wharariki Beach is famous for its dramatic landscape and rock formations.
The beach can be reached by a short walk through farmland and sand dunes.
Visitors can explore sea caves on low tide or watch seals play around near the shore.
Its remoteness means there are fewer crowds, giving you the peace you seek.
Drive 3
New Chums Beach: Secluded paradise
New Chums Beach on the Coromandel Peninsula is yet to be touched by development, making it an unspoiled paradise for tourists.
Since the beach can only be reached on foot or by boat, one has to cross a stream and walk through the native bushland for around 30 minutes to reach here.
Once there, enjoy pristine sands and clear waters without any commercial distractions.
Drive 4
Rarawa Beach: White sands delight
Located in Northland, Rarawa Beach is famous for its fine white sand which contrasts beautifully with the turquoise waters.
This hidden gem provides an expansive area for visitors to layback, away from touristy places.
It's a perfect spot for swimming or just sitting on a lazy day enjoying the beauty around you.
Its isolation guarantees a peaceful trip into nature, making it a must-visit for peace-seekers.
Travel tips
Tips for campervan travel in New Zealand
When traveling by campervan in New Zealand, you must plan your route carefully as road conditions differ from region to region.
Make sure your vehicle is well-equipped with necessary supplies like food provisions, as some remote areas may not have any facilities.
Nearby campsites are available in most regions to ensure safe overnight stays.
Respecting local regulations regarding freedom camping practices, helps preserve these beautiful environments for future visitors, too.