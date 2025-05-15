Things to do in Oman
What's the story
Oman, a country on the southeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula, knows the perfect combination of traditional markets and natural landscapes.
You can explore the bustling souks, with local crafts and spices, or venture into the tranquil sand dunes for an experience you would never forget.
Oman is blessed with a variety of attractions, giving you a glimpse of its rich culture and stunning geography.
Souk exploration
Discovering Oman's traditional souks
Oman's souks are colorful and lively marketplaces that help you soak in local culture. From handmade crafts to aromatic spices, these markets have it all.
Bargaining is a common practice here, giving tourists a chance to interact with vendors and get unique souvenirs.
The place is buzzing with activity, colorful displays, and fragrance of incense wafting through the air.
Exploring these souks gives an insight into Omani traditions and daily life.
Desert adventure
Journey through Oman's majestic sand dunes
The sand dunes of Oman promise a peaceful escape from the urban chaos.
You can take guided tours through the expansive desert expanses, enjoying the calmness of endless sands under an open sky.
Dune bashing promises an adrenaline rush for adventure lovers, while the camel rides allow a quiet exploration of this natural wonder.
The beauty of the desert is best appreciated during sunrise or sunset, when colors change dramatically.
Coastal exploration
Experiencing Oman's coastal beauty
Oman's stunning coastlines attract beach lovers and water sports enthusiasts alike.
Pristine beaches offer swimming, snorkeling, and diving in crystal-clear waters brimming with marine life.
Coastal towns serve fresh seafood dishes cooked using traditional methods, highlighting local flavors without involving any items.
Exploring these areas reveals another facet of Oman's diverse landscape.
Travel tips
Tips for traveling in Oman
When in Oman, respect local customs by dressing modestly and observing cultural practices.
Public transportation isn't the most common option; renting a car might be the best way to explore remote areas like deserts or coasts.
Carry cash as some smaller vendors don't accept credit cards.
Finally, stay hydrated since temperatures are high throughout most parts of the year, particularly during summer months.