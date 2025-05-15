You must visit Punjab's hidden villages on your next trip
What's the story
Known for its cultural richness and traditional crafts, Punjab is one of the most vibrant states of India.
A visit to Punjab's art villages can be an interesting way to witness the diversity of craftsmanship that has been handed down through generations.
From exquisite embroidery to pottery, these villages highlight the artistry of local artisans.
Here's a look at some of the most interesting art villages of Punjab.
Embroidery insight
Phulkari embroidery village tour
Phulkari, which means "flower work," is a traditional Punjabi embroidery technique.
Here, artisans create patterns with colorful threads on fabric, depicting flowers and geometric shapes.
Visitors can interact with craftsmen to learn about Phulkari's cultural significance. You can also attend workshops if you want to learn this craft firsthand.
Pottery insight
Pottery craftsmanship experience
Pottery is another major craft of Punjab's art villages. Talented potters showcase their skill by molding clay into different shapes - pots, vases, decorative pieces, etc.
Tourists get an opportunity to see these artisans at work and even join them for pottery-making sessions under expert supervision.
This firsthand experience gives travelers an insight into the skill that goes into turning raw clay into functional/artistic pieces.
Woodwork insight
Woodwork Artisans' Hub
The woodwork village has Punjabi artisans at the helm of things, who carve intricate designs on wood.
From furniture to decorative items, every piece reflects the meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail.
Visitors can explore workshops where artisans use traditional tools and techniques, passed on through generations.
Interacting with these craftsmen gives an insight into how they maintain their cultural heritage while adapting to modern demands.
Weaving insight
Basket weaving traditions
Basket weaving in Punjab's art villages is a time-honored tradition where expert weavers use bamboo or cane fibers.
These natural materials, sourced locally, make it easy for artisans to weave together sturdy, aesthetically pleasing baskets.
These baskets can be used for everything, from storing items to simply decorating a space.
You can also watch and learn from seasoned weavers, who offer an insight into the weaving techniques that have been passed down for centuries.