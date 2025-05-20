May 20, 202511:01 am

What's the story

Rooibos tea, a caffeine-free herbal infusion from South Africa, is turning heads with its antioxidant properties.

From the leaves of the Aspalathus linearis plant, this tea comes with a unique flavor profile and health benefits.

With its rich red color and earthy taste, rooibos is commonly had as an alternative to regular teas.

Its increasing popularity is due to its role in promoting wellness and beauty.