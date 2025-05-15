What's the story

African beadwork is a vibrant yet intricate art that has been adorning clothes and accessories for centuries.

This craft not only adds color and texture but also carries cultural significance, often representing social status, identity or personal stories.

The inclusion of African beadwork into modern fashion can make any drab outfit a unique statement.

Here are five timeless techniques that can elevate your wardrobe with the rich heritage of African bead artistry.