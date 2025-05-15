What's the story

Lentils make a staple in most diets owing to their rich nutritional profile and versatility.

Among the lentil family, green and black lentils are the ones that offer the most unique benefits.

Knowing the nutritional differences between the two can help you make informed dietary choices.

Let's take a look at the nutritional aspects of green and black lentils- comparing protein, fiber, vitamin, and mineral content.