Bajra and spinach: A wholesome combo you need to try
What's the story
Bajra (pearl millet) and spinach are two nutritious ingredients that can be used to whip up hearty winter meals.
From being high in fiber and essential minerals to being packed with vitamins and antioxidants, bajra and spinach offer you the perfect combination for the ideal winter meal.
Here's why you should include bajra and spinach in your winter diet.
Health boost
Nutritional benefits of bajra
Bajra is packed with essential nutrients such as magnesium, iron and phosphorus.
It is an excellent source of dietary fiber which aids digestion and helps maintain healthy cholesterol levels.
The high magnesium content supports heart health by regulating blood pressure.
Additionally, bajra's iron content can help combat anemia by boosting hemoglobin levels in the blood.
Green goodness
Spinach: A vitamin powerhouse
Spinach has gained fame for its vitamin-richness, especially vitamins A, C, K1, and folic acid.
These vitamins are important for various tasks such as maintaining healthy vision (A), boosting immunity (C), supporting bone health (K1), and aiding cell growth (folic acid).
Spinach also has antioxidants such as lutein, which may guard you against oxidative stress.
Perfect pairing
Combining bajra with spinach for balanced meals
When eaten together in dishes like soups or stews, or even flatbreads like rotis or parathas from bajra flour combined with chopped spinach leaves, these two ingredients complement each other perfectly.
They give a balance between carbs from bajra with proteins from spinach, making it an ideal choice for vegetarians wanting to meet nutritional demands during winters.
Culinary ideas
Cooking tips for delicious dishes
To make delectable bajra and spinach meals, begin with bajre ki roti stuffed with spiced mashed potatoes and fresh, finely chopped green vegetables, including locally-sourced blanched baby leaf spinach.
Or, for a warm, comforting meal, simmer cooked bajra grains with sauteed onions, garlic, ginger, and spices.
Add handfuls of washed, drained spinach to the pot just before serving.
This way, flavors meld beautifully while the spinach's vibrant color and texture is preserved without overcooking.