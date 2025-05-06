Here's why you should try these four-seed breakfast bars
What's the story
Four-seed breakfast bars are an easy and healthy way to revamp your digestive health.
Loaded with fiber, healthy fats, and other nutrients, these can be an excellent part of your breakfast.
The mix of seeds such as chia, flax, pumpkin, and sunflower offers a range of benefits that promote digestion and overall health.
Here's how these seeds can help you with better digestive health.
Fiber source
Chia seeds: Fiber powerhouse
Chia seeds are also famous for their high fiber content, which is important for a healthy digestive system.
Just two tablespoons of chia seeds contain about 11 grams of fiber, which is approximately 44% of the daily recommended intake.
The fiber helps in promoting regular bowel movements and preventing constipation by adding bulk to the stool.
Omega-3 source
Flaxseeds: Omega-3 boost
Flaxseeds are known for their high omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential in reducing gut inflammation. They are also rich in lignans, which provide antioxidant benefits.
The soluble fiber content in flaxseeds contributes greatly to digestion. It slows down the digestion process, allowing for better absorption of nutrients.
This combination makes flaxseeds an excellent addition to a diet aimed at digestive health.
Magnesium provider
Pumpkin seeds: Rich in Magnesium
Pumpkin seeds are a good source of magnesium, an essential mineral that aids muscle function, including those in the digestive tract.
A quarter cup serving gives nearly 50% of the recommended daily intake of magnesium.
This mineral relaxes the muscles in the gastrointestinal tract and encourages smooth bowel movements.
Vitamin E source
Sunflower seeds: Vitamin E content
Sunflower seeds are an excellent source of vitamin E, an antioxidant that is vital for protecting cells from oxidative damage.
This nutrient is important for immune health and maintaining healthy skin.
Vitamin E also promotes digestive health by maintaining the integrity of the gut lining.
Just a serving of sunflower seeds can cover a large portion of your daily vitamin E requirement, promoting overall wellness.