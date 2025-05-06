What's the story

Often compared, spinach and kale are two of the most popular green leafy vegetables.

Both of them are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, and make great additions to a healthy diet.

Here's a look at the nutritional profiles of spinach and kale, their unique attributes, without concluding which is better.

By looking at these two greens side by side, you can decide how to add them to your meals.