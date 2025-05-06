Spinach v/s kale: Which is more nutritious?
What's the story
Often compared, spinach and kale are two of the most popular green leafy vegetables.
Both of them are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, and make great additions to a healthy diet.
Here's a look at the nutritional profiles of spinach and kale, their unique attributes, without concluding which is better.
By looking at these two greens side by side, you can decide how to add them to your meals.
Vitamins
Vitamin content comparison
Spinach is another leafy green that is rich in vitamin A, giving you more than 50% of the daily recommended intake in a single cup.
It also provides a healthy dose of vitamin C and K.
However, kale really takes the cake with its crazy vitamin K levels, giving you over 600% of the daily requirement per cup. Kale also gives a healthy dose of vitamins A and C.
Minerals
Mineral richness in greens
Both spinach and kale shine as good sources of essential minerals, especially calcium and iron.
Spinach has more iron than kale but also has oxalates, which could restrict its absorption.
Meanwhile, kale offers a more significant quantity of calcium per serving. However, to absorb this calcium, one needs to consume enough vitamin D.
Antioxidants
Antioxidant properties explored
Antioxidants are essential for preventing cell damage from free radicals.
Spinach has lutein and zeaxanthin, which help in maintaining eye health while also minimizing oxidative stress on cells across the body.
Kale has the highest amount of quercetin, along with other flavonoids, that makes it such an antioxidant powerhouse.
Fiber
Fiber content analysis
Dietary fiber fuels digestion and gut health, with both spinach and kale offering around two grams each per cooked serving.
Neither of them significantly outshines the other in fiber content, making both equally great for balanced diets focused on natural digestive wellness without excessive dependence on supplements or processed foods with synthetic additives.