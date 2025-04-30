What's the story

Popcorn has always been the ultimate favorite, especially during movie nights. However, roasted seaweed snacks are quickly becoming a popular alternative.

They offer a unique taste along with a host of health benefits. They are low-cal and packed with essential nutrients such as iodine and vitamins A, C, and E.

As more people look for healthier snack options, roasted seaweed is gaining popularity for its nutritional profile and versatility.