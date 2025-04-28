Sip your way to better health with these herbal teas
Herbal teas have been loved for ages, providing a natural way to boost wellness.
These caffeine-free drinks, made by infusing herbs, flowers, or fruits, can be consumed for the potential health benefits they provide.
If you're a beginner looking to try herbal teas, here are some options that can be easily added to your daily routine.
Relaxation aid
Chamomile tea: Calming and soothing
Chamomile tea is famous for being calming. Made from dried chamomile flowers, people often drink this tea before going to bed to relax and sleep better.
Antioxidants present in this tea may reduce inflammation and improve gut health.
Beginners can easily make chamomile tea by steeping the flowers in hot water for five minutes or so.
Digestive comfort
Peppermint tea: Refreshing digestive support
Another popular choice for digestive comfort is peppermint tea.
The refreshing flavor of menthol in peppermint leaves might also help in digesting food by relaxing the muscles of the gastrointestinal tract.
This makes it an excellent option after meals or when you're facing mild digestive discomfort.
Immune booster
Ginger tea: Warming and invigorating
Ginger tea provides the warmth of a spicy flavor.
Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and might also help boost immunity and reduce nausea or motion sickness.
To prepare ginger tea, you just have to steep fresh ginger slices in boiling water for about ten minutes.
Heart health supporter
Hibiscus tea: Vibrant antioxidant source
Hibiscus tea stands out because of its bright red color and tart flavor, which reminds one of cranberries.
It's loaded with antioxidants, including vitamin C, that may promote heart health.
Having it regularly as part of a healthy diet could lower blood pressure levels.
The tea is not just a sensory treat but also a wellness boon.
Nutrient-rich choice
Rooibos tea: Nutty flavor with nutrients
Rooibos tea, from South Africa's rooibos plant, gives you a unique, nutty flavor, sans caffeine. It's perfect any time.
It is rich in minerals such as calcium, magnesium, zinc, and iron. This tea is also rich in potassium, copper, manganese, and fluoride.
It contains a broad spectrum of other minerals, supporting your wellness, day or night.