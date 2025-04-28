What's the story

Herbal teas have been loved for ages, providing a natural way to boost wellness.

These caffeine-free drinks, made by infusing herbs, flowers, or fruits, can be consumed for the potential health benefits they provide.

If you're a beginner looking to try herbal teas, here are some options that can be easily added to your daily routine.

Here are five beginner-friendly herbal teas to boost wellness naturally.