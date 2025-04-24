Healthy and tasty: Nutty granola cups in minutes
What's the story
Nutty granola cups are an instant and healthy breakfast option, which you can prepare in just five minutes.
Loaded with healthy nuts, oats, and natural sweeteners, these cups make for a perfect start to your day.
They are a convenient way to have a wholesome meal without spending too much time in the kitchen.
Ideal for busy mornings, you can customize these granola cups with your favorite ingredients as per your taste.
Essentials
Ingredients you need
To make nutty granola cups, you will need rolled oats, mixed nuts (almonds and walnuts), honey or maple syrup (as a sweetener), and coconut oil.
These basic ingredients make the base of the recipe. You can also add some dried fruits or seeds for added flavor and nutrition.
Having these essentials in stock helps you whip up this breakfast quickly whenever required.
Easy steps
Simple preparation steps
Start by preheating your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (about 175 degrees Celsius).
In a bowl, mix together oats, chopped nuts, honey or maple syrup, and melted coconut oil until well combined.
Press this mixture into muffin tins to form cup shapes.
Bake for about 10 minutes till golden brown. Allow them to cool before removing from the tin.
This straightforward process makes it easy even for beginners.
Personalize it
Customization options
One of the best things about nutty granola cups is their versatility.
You can customize them by adding different kinds of nuts or seeds (like chia or flaxseeds) for added health benefits.
Think of adding dried fruits (like raisins or cranberries) for sweetness without the additional sugar.
You can even experiment with spices (like cinnamon or vanilla extract) for a flavor boost.
Keep fresh
Storage tips
To ensure your nutty granola cups stay fresh longer, opt to store them in an airtight container at room temperature for up to one week.
If you prefer preparing larger batches in advance, you can freeze them; they can last up to three months in the freezer when stored properly in sealed bags or containers labeled with the dates they were made.