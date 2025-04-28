Tart cherries: Your secret to better sleep
What's the story
Tart cherries are increasingly making headlines for their ability to improve the quality of your sleep, naturally.
The tiny, red fruits are packed with nutrients and compounds that can help regulate your sleep patterns.
Unlike several OTC sleep aids, tart cherries provide a natural alternative without the risk of developing a dependency or side effects.
Here's how you can add tart cherries to your routine and improve your sleep.
Natural hormone
Melatonin content in tart cherries
Tart cherries are a source of melatonin, the hormone that controls the sleep-wake cycle.
Eating tart cherries may increase melatonin levels in the body, facilitating better sleep quality.
Studies indicate that even a small serving of tart cherry juice can significantly increase levels of melatonin, helping you fall asleep and stay asleep through the night.
Reduce inflammation
Anti-inflammatory properties
The anti-inflammatory properties of tart cherries are great for improving sleep.
Inflammation can disrupt sleep by causing discomfort/pain. Tart cherries have antioxidants that help reduce this inflammation.
This can mean more peaceful nights and fewer interruptions in sleep, making tart cherries a natural aid for better rest.
Antioxidant benefits
Rich source of antioxidants
Tart cherries are loaded with antioxidants such as anthocyanins and flavonoids that fight oxidative stress in the body.
Oxidative stress is associated with a range of health problems that can impact the quality of sleep adversely.
By including these antioxidants in your diet via tart cherries, you may not just have better overall health but also improved restfulness at night.
Simple incorporation
Easy ways to include tart cherries in diet
Incorporating tart cherries into your diet is simple and versatile.
You can eat them as fresh fruit, dried snacks, or juice form according to availability and preference.
Tossing them into smoothies or yogurt gives an easy way to reap their benefits while enhancing flavor profiles of everyday meals without much effort involved.