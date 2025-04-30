Matcha v/s Green tea: Which is healthier?
What's the story
Matcha and green tea both originate from the Camellia sinensis plant but are processed very differently, leading to varying health benefits.
Both are high in catechins, a kind of antioxidant that is reputed to offer various health benefits.
Knowing the differences in catechin content and antioxidant properties would help consumers choose the drink that may be better suited to their needs.
Catechins
Catechin content comparison
Matcha is also richer in catechins than regular green tea.
This is mainly because matcha is all about consuming the whole leaf, while with green tea the leaves are usually steeped and some nutrients are lost.
Research indicates that matcha may have up to 137 times more catechins than some varieties of green tea.
This makes matcha a powerful antioxidant source, perhaps rendering more health benefits.
Antioxidants
Antioxidant benefits explained
Both matcha and green tea are lauded for their antioxidant properties, which fight oxidative stress in the body.
The high levels of epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) present in these teas lend to their ability to reduce inflammation and promote overall health.
While both drinks provide these benefits, matcha's concentrated form may mean you get a more powerful dose of antioxidants per serving.
Processing
Processing differences impacting nutrients
The way matcha and green tea are processed plays a major role in their nutrition.
Matcha leaves are shade-grown prior to harvest, increasing chlorophyll content and amino acids such as L-theanine. Once harvested, the leaves are steamed, dried, and ground to a fine powder.
Green tea leaves are minimally oxidized but you wouldn't be consuming the entire leaf like matcha.
Choice factors
Choosing between matcha and green tea
When choosing between matcha and green tea, consider taste preference, caffeine sensitivity, and health benefits desired.
Matcha provides a more intense flavor profile because of its concentrated nature but also has more caffeine than most green teas.
If you're looking for maximum antioxidants, you may prefer matcha, but if you're sensitive to caffeine, traditional brewed green tea may be the better choice.