Delicious and nutritious: Millet and nut-based breakfasts to try
What's the story
Millet breakfasts enriched with nuts make a nutritious start to the day, giving energy that lasts.
Millets are fiber-rich and packed with essential nutrients, while the addition of nuts gives healthy fats and proteins.
This can keep you energized throughout the day without sudden spikes or crashes.
By adding these to your morning, you can relish a balanced meal supporting physical activity and mental focus.
Porridge delight
Millet porridge with almonds
Millet porridge makes for a simple, but effective breakfast option.
The creamy base created by the cooked millet grains can be made richer by including almonds.
Almonds add vitamin E, magnesium, and protein to the dish, which helps release energy for a longer time.
This dish is extremely easy to prepare; just cook millet in water or milk till soft, and top with chopped almonds for crunch and nutrition.
Pancake power
Millet pancakes with cashews
Millet pancakes also make another versatile breakfast option.
By making these pancakes with millet flour, they become gluten-free, while the essential nutrients remain intact.
Adding cashews not only makes them tasty but also increases the protein content.
Cashews are packed with healthy fats which help the brain and keep you fuller for longer.
Serve them with fresh fruit or honey for natural sweetness.
Granola goodness
Millet granola bars with walnuts
Homemade millet granola bars are ideal for those on-the-go mornings.
Puffed millet along with walnuts creates a crunchy texture loaded with omega-3 fatty acids from walnuts.
These bars are easy to make- simply mix together oats, honey, and dried fruits with nuts before baking them into handy snack-sized portions.
Smoothie sensation
Millet smoothie bowl with pecans
A millet smoothie bowl provides an innovative spin on classic smoothies by incorporating texture through whole grains instead of simply tossing everything in together into liquid form.
To top it off, pecans contribute richness due to their high-fat content, slowing down digestion and keeping hunger at bay for longer than other options in the market today.