What's the story

Summer salads are a refreshing way to enjoy the bounty of the season.

But by adding unexpected fruit combos, these salads can surprise you with a delicious twist to the classic recipes.

Fruits lend natural sweetness, bright colors, and distinct textures that amp up the entire experience of dining.

Here, we look at some interesting fruit pairings to up your summer salad game and add a burst of flavor in every bite.