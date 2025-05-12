Salads you'll love this summer
What's the story
Summer salads are a refreshing way to enjoy the bounty of the season.
But by adding unexpected fruit combos, these salads can surprise you with a delicious twist to the classic recipes.
Fruits lend natural sweetness, bright colors, and distinct textures that amp up the entire experience of dining.
Here, we look at some interesting fruit pairings to up your summer salad game and add a burst of flavor in every bite.
Sweet and savory
Watermelon and feta delight
Watermelon has summer written all over it, but add feta cheese to it and you have an unexpected harmony of flavors.
The sweetness of watermelon beautifully contrasts with the salty tang of the feta.
Adding mint leaves brings an added freshness, while a drizzle of balsamic glaze brings everything together.
The combination not only pleases your palate, but also hydrates you (thanks to watermelon).
Berry green mix
Strawberry and spinach fusion
Strawberries add a sweet-tart flavor that goes well with the earthiness of spinach.
Not only does this combination look gorgeous but it is also loaded with nutrients such as vitamin C and iron.
Adding some walnuts gives a nice crunch, while goat cheese adds creaminess.
A light vinaigrette dressing made with olive oil and lemon juice ties this colorful salad together.
Tropical creaminess
Mango and avocado harmony
Mangoes lend a tropical sweetness when paired with creamy avocados in salads.
The buttery texture of avocado complements juicy slices of mango, giving you a satisfying mouthful.
Sharpness is added by red onions while lime juice brightens the flavors without overwhelming them.
This combination is ideal for those who crave taste and nutrition both.
Fruity peppery blend
Peach and arugula contrast
Peaches bring their juicy sweetness to balance arugula's peppery bite in this salad combination.
Adding almonds provides crunchiness, while crumbled blue cheese introduces depth of flavor without overwhelming other ingredients' profiles too much at once.
A simple honey mustard dressing ties all elements together seamlessly for an unforgettable dish experience.