Smoothie bowls you need to try today
Smoothie bowls are a nutritious and delicious way to kickstart your day with energy.
Loaded with fruits, veggies, and other healthy ingredients, these bowls are a great source of the nutrients that can keep you energized all day long.
They are quick to make and can be tailored to your taste. Whether you like it fruity or more earthy, there is a smoothie bowl recipe for you.
Berry delight
Berry blast bowl
Rich in antioxidants and vitamins, the berry blast bowl is a winner.
Strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are blended with almond milk for a creamy finish.
Topped with chia seeds and sliced almonds, this bowl is packed with fiber and healthy fats.
The natural sweetness of berries makes it a delicious breakfast option without any added sugars.
Green boost
Green power bowl
The green power bowl hits the spot for those wanting to add more greens into their diet.
Spinach or kale serves as the base of this smoothie bowl, blended with banana for sweetness and avocado for creaminess.
Flaxseeds on the top add omega-3 fatty acids while pumpkin seeds add crunchiness.
Tropical escape
Tropical paradise bowl
For a taste of the tropics, do try the tropical paradise bowl.
This vibrant bowl is made up of a combination of mangoes, pineapples, and bananas blended together with coconut water or milk as the liquid base.
Toppings such as shredded coconut flakes and granola enhance flavor and texture, while also adding nutrients.
Nutty indulgence
Nutty banana bowl
The nutty banana bowl mixes bananas with peanut butter or almond butter for protein and oats which provide slow-release energy through your morning routine.
Topped with walnuts, it adds more crunchiness with their heart-healthy goodness, making it a perfect choice if you want something filling yet satisfying enough till lunchtime arrives!