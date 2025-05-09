Escape the crowds: Top nature reserves for solitude
Exploring uncharted African nature reserves is one of the best ways to enjoy tranquility and natural beauty.
These reserves are often less crowded compared to popular tourist destinations, making them an ideal option for those seeking peace and solitude.
The diverse landscapes, from lush forests to expansive savannahs, offer an immersive experience into Africa's rich biodiversity.
Here's a look at some peaceful trails in these hidden gems across the continent.
Nyungwe Forest
Discovering Nyungwe Forest trails
Nyungwe Forest in Rwanda is home to one of Africa's oldest rainforests.
The forest has numerous trails winding through dense vegetation, giving you sights of various primate and over 300 bird species.
However, the highlight is the canopy walk, which gives you a bird's-eye view of the forest below.
This trail is perfect for those interested in botany and wildlife observation.
Tsavo East
Exploring Tsavo East National Park
Kenya's Tsavo East National Park has miles of open spaces and red elephants.
The park also has a number of walking trails which let you explore it on foot.
You can see wildlife such as giraffes, zebras, and lions from a safe distance as you enjoy the beauty of the park.
Odzala-Kokoua
Hiking through Odzala-Kokoua National Park
Odzala-Kokoua National Park in the Republic of Congo provides remote hiking trips through its pristine rainforest ecosystem.
The park is famous for its gorilla tracking opportunities and diverse flora and fauna.
Hiking here lets one experience untouched wilderness while learning about conservation efforts to protect this vital habitat.
Bale Mountains
Trekking across Bale Mountains National Park
Ethiopia's Bale Mountains National Park has beautiful alpine scenery with dramatic peaks and valleys.
Trekking routes here take you through diverse terrains, from moorlands, forests, and grasslands home to endemic species such as the Ethiopian wolf.
This park offers a great setting for adventure seekers wanting to explore high-altitude terrains away from busy crowds.