5 ways to use cinnamon for gourmet flavors
What's the story
Cinnamon is a spice derived from the inner bark of several tree species from the genus Cinnamomum, and is used in both sweet and savory foods.
African cinnamon, with its uniquely warm, sweet flavor, is a secret ingredient that can transform your dishes.
Discover five unexpected ways to infuse African cinnamon essence into your meals, amplifying flavors and adding a gourmet twist to your everyday recipes.
Breakfast boost
Elevate your morning oatmeal
Kickstart your morning with a delicious and healthy bowl of oatmeal by sprinkling a pinch of African cinnamon.
This simple addition transforms your breakfast into a fragrant, warming treat while also benefiting your health by helping regulate blood sugar levels.
For added flavor and natural sweetness, top your oatmeal with sliced bananas or apples and a drizzle of honey.
Sweet treats
Create flavorful vegan desserts
African cinnamon shines in vegan desserts, its robust flavor harmonizing beautifully with plant-based ingredients.
Adding it to vegan cinnamon rolls or apple pie filling creates a warmly fragrant experience. It amplifies the natural sweetness of fruits and dough, making every bite more satisfying.
This spice's versatility invites you to experiment with a range of dessert recipes. It's a secret weapon for any vegan baker!
Savory delights
Enhance homemade sauces and marinades
Take your regular sauces and marinades to the next level with the addition of African cinnamon essence.
A dash can transform tomato-based sauces or homemade barbecue marinades, providing a unique and delicious flavor experience.
It complements ingredients like garlic, ginger, and honey, contributing to layered flavors that elevate dishes such as pasta or grilled vegetables.
Beverage boost
Spice up your coffee or tea
Upgrade your morning coffee or tea with a dash of African cinnamon.
This secret ingredient boosts aroma and flavor while also benefiting your health with antioxidant properties and blood sugar regulation.
Simply sprinkle ground cinnamon into your coffee grounds before brewing, or steep it alongside your tea leaves, for a luxurious drinking experience.
Comfort in a bowl
Innovate traditional soup recipes
Take classic soup recipes to the next level by infusing African cinnamon as they simmer on the stove.
Whether you're making a hearty lentil soup, creamy pumpkin, or even a spicy carrot ginger soup, a sprinkle of this spice adds a layer of warmth and complexity that elevates the whole dish.
It complements root vegetables and legumes beautifully, making it perfect for adding a special touch to winter comfort foods.