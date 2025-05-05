What's the story

Cinnamon is a spice derived from the inner bark of several tree species from the genus Cinnamomum, and is used in both sweet and savory foods.

African cinnamon, with its uniquely warm, sweet flavor, is a secret ingredient that can transform your dishes.

Discover five unexpected ways to infuse African cinnamon essence into your meals, amplifying flavors and adding a gourmet twist to your everyday recipes.