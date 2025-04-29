What's the story

The Namib Desert, one of the oldest deserts in the world, offers a unique trekking experience.

Known for its vast landscapes and diverse ecosystems, it provides trekkers with an opportunity to explore stunning dunes, rugged mountains, and unique wildlife.

Each route presents its own challenges and rewards, making it essential for adventurers to choose wisely based on their preferences and abilities.

Here are five remarkable routes that showcase the beauty of this ancient desert.