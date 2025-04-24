What's the story

Maize, a staple in several African countries, forms the basis for many traditional dishes that showcase the continent's illustrious culinary heritage.

These dishes are not just part of day-to-day meals but also of cultural importance.

Delving into these maize-based recipes would give you a taste of diverse cooking techniques and flavors across Africa.

Here are five traditional African maize dishes you must try to get a taste of authentic flavors and textures.