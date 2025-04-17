You should try these flavorful spice blends
African cuisine is packed with flavors, all thanks to its wide range of spice blends.
These blends are not just about taste, but also about the culture and tradition that comes with them.
From the aromatic ras el hanout to the fiery berbere, each blend takes you on a unique experience.
Exploring these spice mixes can change your cooking game and your life!
Moroccan blend
Ras el hanout: A Moroccan staple
Ras el hanout is a complicated Moroccan spice blend that features over a dozen spices like cinnamon, cumin, and coriander.
It can be used in tagines and couscous dishes, giving the dish a warm and aromatic flavor profile.
The name means "head of the shop," suggesting it uses the best spices available.
This blend can be used as a rub on vegetables or mixed in stews for an exotic twist.
Ethiopian spice
Berbere: Ethiopian heat
Berbere is an absolute must-have in Ethiopian cuisine, as it is an essential spice mix, known for its heat and depth of flavor.
It is a mix of chili peppers with spices like ginger, garlic, and fenugreek.
This fiery blend is commonly used in traditional dishes like lentil stew or over roasted vegetables for an added kick.
Its boldness makes it perfect for spicy food lovers with layers of complexity.
Egyptian mix
Dukkah: Egyptian crunch
Dukkah is an Egyptian spice mix of nuts, seeds, spices like sesame seeds, coriander, and cumin.
Its crunchy texture lends flavor and interest to any dish when sprinkled over or used as a crusting agent for baked goods or roasted veggies.
Typically served with bread dipped in olive oil followed by the dukkah itself; this versatile mix can take simple meals to the next level, effortlessly.
North African flavor
Harissa: North African paste
Harissa is a spicy North African paste made mainly with red chilies and garlic cloves blended into olive oil, flavored with caraway seeds, and other herbs and spices based on the region (country) such as Tunisia, where it's broadly popularized today.
Used to add to soups, stews, and sauces alike, it enhances their overall taste profile significantly, while also used in marinades and rubs too!
West African seasoning
Suya spice: West African zest
Suya spice hails from West Africa, giving you zesty flavors with its blend of ground peanuts mixed with paprika, cayenne pepper, ginger powder, etc., for the savory but slightly sweet notes.
Perfect for grilling, especially for skewered veggies and tofu alike, this popular street food seasoning from Nigeria, Ghana, and Cameroon regions, adds an authentic touch to anything cooked in it.
A must-try for anyone keen on exploring global cuisines further.