What's the story

Africa's Rift Valley is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for paragliding enthusiasts to sail over some of the continent's most iconic landscapes.

The geological wonder spans multiple countries and offers breathtaking views and diverse terrains. You can sail over vast savannas, lush forests, and dramatic escarpments.

The region's pleasant weather also makes it an ideal destination for both novice and experienced paragliders looking for an adventure in a stunning natural setting.