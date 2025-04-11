New to mountain biking? Start with these trails
What's the story
Africa is the perfect destination for a unique blend of landscapes, meditative hiking, and biking.
From lush forests to wide expanses of desert, the continent has trails that are both challenging and serene.
Biking through these paths allows adventurers to connect with nature while enjoying a peaceful ride.
Here are some of Africa's hidden gems for those looking for some tranquility on two wheels.
Drakensberg
The majestic Drakensberg Mountains
The Drakensberg Mountains in South Africa are sure to leave you awestruck with their stunning views and various trails that suit bikers of all levels.
Famous for its rugged terrain, this place gives you the chance to experience nature closely.
You can enjoy the fresh mountain air while biking through valleys and peaks.
The trails here are well-marked, so you won't get lost.
Atlas
Enchanting Atlas Mountains
Situated in Morocco, the Atlas Mountains also offer several trails through stunning landscapes.
These paths combine tough climbs with gentle descents, making it an ideal place for those wanting to test their biking skills while enjoying stunning views.
The region is also known for its rich cultural history, which will add another layer of intrigue to your trip.
Kilimanjaro
Serene Kilimanjaro foothills
The foothills of Tanzania's Mount Kilimanjaro give a one-of-a-kind biking experience with their lush greenery and diverse wildlife.
These trails are perfect for those who want to enjoy some alone time in nature's lap.
Expect moderate challenges as you ride through forests and open plains, all under the shadow of Africa's highest peak.
Garden Route
Tranquil Garden Route trails
South Africa's Garden Route is known for its beautiful coastal views and varied ecosystems.
Biking along these trails gives you an opportunity to see gorgeous ocean views next to dense forests full of wildlife.
The routes differ in difficulty, so whether you are a beginner or a seasoned biker, you can soak in this peaceful environment.
Safety tips
Tips for safe biking adventures
When biking through these meditative trails, safety should be a priority.
Always wear proper gear like helmets and gloves to shield yourself from falls/injuries during your ride.
Carry adequate water supplies as dehydration sets in quickly under the African sun; remaining hydrated keeps you energized throughout your journey without facing health risks of heat exhaustion or fatigue-related accidents on uneven terrains typically seen across many areas within these regions' natural habitats.