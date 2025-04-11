From soups to pancakes: 5 ways to cook with amaranth
From our kitchens to yours, African amaranth, a versatile and nutritious leafy green, is taking the world by storm.
Rich in iron and calcium, the plant is a powerhouse of health benefits.
Its adaptability in dishes makes it a favorite among those who want to bring some variety to their meals.
Here are five innovative ways to add African amaranth to your cooking routine, each putting a unique spin on classic recipes.
Quick stir-fry
Amaranth stir-fry delight
A simple stir-fry can bring out the best flavors of African amaranth.
Start by sauteing some garlic and onions in olive oil until golden brown.
Add chopped amaranth leaves and cook until they wilt slightly.
Season with salt, pepper, and a splash of lemon juice for added zest.
This dish goes well with rice or quinoa for a quick and healthy meal option.
Healthy smoothie
Nutritious amaranth smoothie
Blend fresh amaranth leaves into your morning smoothie for an extra nutrient boost.
Toss the leaves with banana, apple slices, and almond milk in a blender till smooth.
The mild taste of amaranth blends well with the sweetness of fruits without overpowering them.
This smoothie is ideal for those looking for an energizing start to their day.
Breakfast twist
Savory amaranth pancakes
Transform your breakfast routine by adding African amaranth to pancake batter.
Mix finely chopped leaves into your regular pancake mix along with some grated carrots or zucchini for added texture.
Cook as usual on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides.
These savory pancakes make an excellent brunch option when served with yogurt or cottage cheese.
Comfort soup
Flavorful amaranth soup
Make a comforting soup by simmering African amaranth leaves with vegetable broth, diced tomatoes and herbs like thyme or basil.
Add cooked beans or lentils for protein content, if you want.
Let the mixture simmer until all the ingredients meld together beautifully before serving hot alongside crusty bread.
Unique pesto
Creative amaranth pesto sauce
For a creative take on traditional pesto sauce recipes, try using fresh African amaranth instead of basil as its base ingredient.
Blend together washed greens along with pine nuts (or walnuts), garlic cloves, Parmesan cheese, olive oil, salt, and pepper, to make a vibrant green sauce.
Toss it with pasta, spread it on sandwiches, or drizzle it over roasted vegetables alike.