From our kitchens to yours, African amaranth, a versatile and nutritious leafy green, is taking the world by storm.

Rich in iron and calcium, the plant is a powerhouse of health benefits.

Its adaptability in dishes makes it a favorite among those who want to bring some variety to their meals.

Here are five innovative ways to add African amaranth to your cooking routine, each putting a unique spin on classic recipes.