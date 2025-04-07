From elaborate to simple: Master the art of traditional braids
African braiding techniques provide a beautiful array of styles that are practical as well as artistic.
These hairstyles have been inherited through generations, with every braid narrating a story of its own.
Mastering these techniques not only opens your creative side but also gives you insight into the cultural significance of every style.
From elaborate patterns to simple plaits, these braids can elevate your hairstyling game and add a unique flair to your look.
Cornrows
Understanding cornrows
One of the most iconic African braiding styles, cornrows, are known for their tight, close-to-the-scalp appearance.
The technique involves sectioning the hair into rows and weaving it tightly against the scalp in straight lines or intricate patterns.
Versatile, cornrows can be styled in different ways, from simple straight lines to complex geometric designs.
Not just stylish, they also help protect natural hair from damage.
Box braids
Mastering box braids
Box braids are another popular African hairstyle, where square-shaped sections of hair are braided downwards.
This hairstyle is created by parting the hair into small squares or boxes and braiding each section separately.
Box braids can be braided in different lengths and thicknesses, making them customizable.
They are low-maintenance and can last for weeks with proper care, making them perfect for long-lasting hairstyles.
Senegalese twists
Exploring Senegalese twists
Senegalese twists are basically two strands of hair twisted together to give a rope-like effect.
While the technique is similar to box braids, fewer strands are used per twist which makes it sleeker.
The twists can be styled in multiple lengths, sizes, making them versatile yet neat looking.
Senegalese twists are an elegant option that is easy to maintain, both casually or formally.
Fulani braids
Trying out Fulani braids
Fulani braids are essentially a fusion of cornrows and individual plaits with beads or some other accessory at the end.
The hairstyle is named after the Fulani people of West Africa and typically includes cornrowed sections and loose hanging braids adorned with embellishments like beads or cowrie shells.
Fulani braids offer room for creativity through accessorizing while remaining culturally authentic in their design elements.