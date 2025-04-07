What's the story

African black soap is a traditional skincare product that is famous for its natural ingredients and skin-benefiting properties.

Hailing from West Africa, this soap is prepared from locally harvested plants like cocoa pods, plantain skins, and palm tree leaves.

It is often lauded for cleansing the skin without stripping it of its natural oils.

Many swear by African black soap for various skin issues, thanks to its gentle yet effective nature.