What's the story

African cuisine is a delightful medley of flavors and traditions, featuring some of the most unique dishes that celebrate the humble chickpeas.

These nutritious legumes are an absolute staple in most African homes.

From savory stews to delicious snacks, chickpeas are worshipped for soaking up spices and making any dish taste amazing.

Let's take a look at different African chickpea dishes promising a fun meal.