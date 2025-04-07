Chickpeas, reimagined: Dishes you haven't tried yet
What's the story
African cuisine is a delightful medley of flavors and traditions, featuring some of the most unique dishes that celebrate the humble chickpeas.
These nutritious legumes are an absolute staple in most African homes.
From savory stews to delicious snacks, chickpeas are worshipped for soaking up spices and making any dish taste amazing.
Let's take a look at different African chickpea dishes promising a fun meal.
Flavorful stew
Moroccan chickpea tagine
Moroccan chickpea tagine is a hearty stew that pairs chickpeas with vegetables and aromatic spices like cumin, coriander, and cinnamon.
Traditionally cooked in a tagine pot, this dish infuses the flavors deeply into the ingredients. The slow-cooking process makes sure that every bite is bursting with taste.
Served with couscous or flatbread, this dish makes for a comforting meal option.
Crispy delight
Egyptian falafel
Egyptian falafel, locally known as ta'ameya, uses ground chickpeas combined with herbs like parsley and cilantro.
These patties are deep-fried until golden brown and crispy from outside and soft from inside.
Usually eaten as street food or in a mezze platter, falafel can also be served in pita bread with tahini sauce or fresh salad for enhanced taste.
Spicy sauce
Ethiopian shiro wat
Shiro wat is an Ethiopian dish prepared with ground chickpeas, cooked into a thick sauce seasoned with berbere spice mix.
This spicy concoction is often paired with injera, a sourdough flatbread to scoop up the flavorful sauce.
Shiro wat gives you warmth with its spices while protein-rich nourishment with chickpeas.
Savory snack
Ghanaian chinchinga skewers
Popular street food in Ghana, chinchinga skewers comprise marinated vegetables threaded onto skewers with roasted chickpeas for a delightful crunch.
This results in the perfect contrast of flavors between the crunch of legumes and the tenderness of veggies like bell peppers or onions.
They are generously seasoned and grilled over open flames to charred perfection. Making them the perfect snack option anytime, day or night alike!